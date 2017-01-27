Latest Forecast: Friday Stays Chilly, Then A Slow Weekend Warmup.

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Winds gusting as high as 30 mph in Denver and all along the Front Range on Friday will cause wind chills to stay at least 10 degrees below the actual temperature. So although air temperatures will be 5-10 degrees warmer than Thursday, it will feel colder thanks to the wind.

Other than feeling winter’s chill, generally quiet weather will be found throughout Colorado on Friday. It will stay dry statewide with virtually zero chance of snow even in the mountains.

“Blue bird” days will continue in the high country through at least early next week so remember sunscreen if you’re skiing or riding.

A slow warming trend in the metro area will push high temperatures into 40s on Saturday, lower 50s on Sunday, and upper 50s to near 60° on Monday!

