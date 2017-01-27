Jeffco Schools Could Close To Pay Teachers More

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Jefferson County School Board named the five schools that could be closed in the district to reallocate money to ensure competitive pay for teachers.

Jeffco Schools also plans to eliminate 136 staff positions.

The schools on the list include Peck, Pennington, Pleasant View, Stober and Swanson.

This comes after officials were told they need to come up with $20 million to pay for other employees’ compensation and benefits so those employees stay with the district.

The Jeffco School Board will vote on the closures at a later date.