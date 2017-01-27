Jeffco Schools Could Close To Pay Teachers More

January 27, 2017 7:43 PM
Filed Under: Jeffco Schools, Jefferson County, Jefferson County School Board

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Jefferson County School Board named the five schools that could be closed in the district to reallocate money to ensure competitive pay for teachers.

Jeffco Schools also plans to eliminate 136 staff positions.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The schools on the list include Peck, Pennington, Pleasant View, Stober and Swanson.

This comes after officials were told they need to come up with $20 million to pay for other employees’ compensation and benefits so those employees stay with the district.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The Jeffco School Board will vote on the closures at a later date.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

GIRLS & SCIENCE
VIP EXPERIENCE
CBS Local App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia