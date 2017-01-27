It’s Not Official Yet, But Bud Black Talks About Holland Deal

January 27, 2017 2:17 PM
Filed Under: Bud Black, Colorado Rockies, Grand Junction, Greg Holland

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – The Rockies probably aren’t going to be able to lure an All-Star pitcher in his prime to Colorado anytime soon, so why not gamble on a former All-Star like reliever Greg Holland?

Greg Holland (credit: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

The deal with Holland isn’t official yet, but Manager Bud Black talked about the closer on Thursday.

“It’s a big signing. I think you look at what Greg has done in his career, (he’s) arguably one of top closers in game for a period of time up until his injury, a two-time All Star,” said Black in Grand Junction at a Rockies Caravan stop.

Bud Black (credit: CBS)

Holland was one of the game’s best relievers before injuries slowed him in 2015, and then he missed last year recovering from Tommy John surgery.

