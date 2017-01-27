DIA Remains Country’s 5th Busiest Airport

January 27, 2017 12:18 PM
Filed Under: Denver International Airport, DIA, FAA, Federal Aviation Administration

DENVER (CBS4) — The Federal Aviation Administration reports Denver International Airport was once again the fifth-busiest airport in 2016.

It’s the second straight year DIA has held the No. 5 position.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport saw a jump in flights (900,000 arrivals and departures) of 2 percent compared to 2015 and it leapfrogged past O’Hare International Airport for the No. 1 spot.

Chicago was the nation’s second-busiest in 2016 after flights at O’Hare dropped 1 percent to 868,000.

Los Angeles International Airport took over the third spot in 2016 from the field in Dallas-Fort Worth.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia