DIA Remains Country’s 5th Busiest Airport

DENVER (CBS4) — The Federal Aviation Administration reports Denver International Airport was once again the fifth-busiest airport in 2016.

It’s the second straight year DIA has held the No. 5 position.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport saw a jump in flights (900,000 arrivals and departures) of 2 percent compared to 2015 and it leapfrogged past O’Hare International Airport for the No. 1 spot.

Chicago was the nation’s second-busiest in 2016 after flights at O’Hare dropped 1 percent to 868,000.

Los Angeles International Airport took over the third spot in 2016 from the field in Dallas-Fort Worth.

