CSU Shares Information On New Stadium

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado State University hosted an open house on Friday that gave students, faculty and Fort Collins residents information about the new football stadium.

For the past two years, CSU and the City of Fort Collins have hosted a series of community meetings and taking feedback on how game day operations should work.

On Friday, CSU shared information on stadium parking, tailgating and ticket sales.

“They’ll be able to go online, pick their seat, see where they can park and take the easiest route to the stadium from on campus or alternative parking in the city like taking the bus or the MAX to the stadium,” said CSU Director of Community Outreach & Engagement Gary Ozzello.

Opening day for the new stadium is Sept. 9.