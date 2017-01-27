Bull Moose Square Off In Woman’s Yard

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Judi Williams is no stranger to moose sightings in her yard.

She’s actually shared many of her photos with CBS4, taken from her home outside of Black Hawk, which we’ve posted on our Facebook page.

But what happened Friday was “something like I have never experienced before.”

“Today a female came by and right behind her were two males,” Williams said. “The males proceeded to have a fight right in my driveway.”

“They were making strange noises and the sound of their horns connecting was so loud, I was really surprised.”

While moose can be great to watch and photograph, they can be dangerous up close, especially in mating season, and should not be approached.

