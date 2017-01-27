Alameda Avenue To Close For Piping, Paving Work

By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – Westbound Alameda Avenue will close Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday 5 a.m. between Santa Fe Drive and Cherokee Street so crews can install pipe and do some paving work.

The detour will take you from Cherokee Street north to Bayaud Avenue, west to Santa Fe Drive, north to Ellsworth Avenue, west to Kalamath Street and south to Alameda.

Northbound Santa Fe will also be down to one lane during the closure. Expect delays.

