Vigil Held After SUV Crash That Killed 2 Teens

BENNETT, Colo. (CBS4) – One of the survivors of a deadly crash in Bennett is expected to be able to leave the hospital on Thursday.

Five teenagers were in an SUV when it crashed on Tuesday on the outskirts of town on 38th Avenue near Pernith Road. The SUV rolled several times and two of the teens died.

Classmates, friends and families gathered in the town Wednesday for a candlelight vigil. They shared hugs and tears in the cold temperatures.

Ciara Bingham, 15, was among the teens who survived. Her uncle Sean Nickell said she suffered broken bones but is alert, talking and her condition is improving at University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora.

“It’s incredible,” said Nickell, referring to the community’s showing of support.

“A tragedy like this, there’s no words to describe it. There’s no words that can heal. It’s just time that’s going to have to heal things.”

Bingham was in fair condition Wednesday night and Malachi Clifford, one of the other teens who was hurt, remains in serious condition. James Dickerson, the teen who could be able to go home on Thursday, was recently upgraded to good condition.

Investigators have not released the names of the two teens who were killed. They say speed likely led to the crash.

Nickell said Bingham’s seat belt saved her life. Police said others in the car weren’t wearing theirs.