Vigil Held After SUV Crash That Killed 2 Teens

January 26, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Bennett, Ciara Bingham, Fatal Crash

BENNETT, Colo. (CBS4) – One of the survivors of a deadly crash in Bennett is expected to be able to leave the hospital on Thursday.

Five teenagers were in an SUV when it crashed on Tuesday on the outskirts of town on 38th Avenue near Pernith Road. The SUV rolled several times and two of the teens died.

(credit: The I-70 Scout)

(credit: The I-70 Scout)

Classmates, friends and families gathered in the town Wednesday for a candlelight vigil. They shared hugs and tears in the cold temperatures.

Ciara Bingham (credit: CBS)

Ciara Bingham (credit: CBS)

Ciara Bingham, 15, was among the teens who survived. Her uncle Sean Nickell said she suffered broken bones but is alert, talking and her condition is improving at University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora.

“It’s incredible,” said Nickell, referring to the community’s showing of support.

“A tragedy like this, there’s no words to describe it. There’s no words that can heal. It’s just time that’s going to have to heal things.”

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Bingham was in fair condition Wednesday night and Malachi Clifford, one of the other teens who was hurt, remains in serious condition. James Dickerson, the teen who could be able to go home on Thursday, was recently upgraded to good condition.

Investigators have not released the names of the two teens who were killed. They say speed likely led to the crash.

Nickell said Bingham’s seat belt saved her life. Police said others in the car weren’t wearing theirs.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia