Victim In Suspected DUI Crash Moved To Craig Hospital

January 26, 2017 3:32 PM
Filed Under: Alex Rodriguez, Craig Hospital, DUI, Fort Lupton, Interstate 25, Kyle Nackos, Nash Rider, Weld County, Windsor, Windsor High School

WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – A teenager seriously injured when the car he was driving was struck by a suspected drunk driver is undergoing rehabilitation at Craig Hospital.

Nash Rider (credit: Facebook)

Nash Rider and Kyle Nackos were headed back from a concert early Thanksgiving morning last year. It was just after 3 a.m. when a Jeep, driven by Alex Rodriguez, 25, of Fort Lupton, slammed into Rider’s Subaru.

Kyle Nackos (credit CBS)

Rodriguez was driving the wrong way down Interstate 25 near Highway 7. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol believe he was drunk.

Alex Rodriguez (credit: Weld County)

(credit: CBS)

The impact of the crash crushed the Subaru and killed Nackos. It nearly killed Rider as well.

Nash Rider (credit: Tori Hartman)

Rider’s friends and family sent pictures of his progress at Craig Hospital. He was recently moved there from the Children’s Hospital. His family said, “Each day reveals new hopes.”

Nash Rider (credit: Tori Hartman)

