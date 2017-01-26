Victim In Suspected DUI Crash Moved To Craig Hospital

WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – A teenager seriously injured when the car he was driving was struck by a suspected drunk driver is undergoing rehabilitation at Craig Hospital.

Nash Rider and Kyle Nackos were headed back from a concert early Thanksgiving morning last year. It was just after 3 a.m. when a Jeep, driven by Alex Rodriguez, 25, of Fort Lupton, slammed into Rider’s Subaru.

Rodriguez was driving the wrong way down Interstate 25 near Highway 7. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol believe he was drunk.

The impact of the crash crushed the Subaru and killed Nackos. It nearly killed Rider as well.

Rider’s friends and family sent pictures of his progress at Craig Hospital. He was recently moved there from the Children’s Hospital. His family said, “Each day reveals new hopes.”