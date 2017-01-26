Turf Battle: New Study Finds No Increased Cancer Risk In Soccer Players

By Mark Ackerman

SEATTLE (CBS4) – A recently published Washington State Health Department study concluded there is no evidence that artificial turf presents a significant public health risk.

Researchers analyzed “Amy’s List”, a list of young athletes with cancer, compiled by University of Washington soccer coach Amy Griffin. The research team conducted a statistical analysis on a portion of “Amy’s List” and found that soccer players were at no greater risk for cancer than the general population.

Griffin, a former goalie on the U.S. National team, started documenting cancer cases in 2009 when she met a number of young goalies with cancer. Over the years, her list has grown to 237 cancer cases, including 188 soccer players from across the country. National media reports about “Amy’s List” fueled concern over the safety of “crumb rubber” fields, made from recycled tires.

“Unfortunately, it doesn’t back up what my gut feeling is,” Griffin told CBS4 she was concerned researchers relied solely on her anecdotal list and didn’t seek out the true number of soccer players with cancer.

“There are so many things missing in that report, it just doesn’t validate it,” she said.

Currently, a much larger federal study is underway. The Environmental Protection Agency and Centers for Disease Control have teamed up to try to determine if crumb rubber turf is safe.

In an update published last December, the federal study plans to test samples from fields around the country and follow athletes from youth leagues to the pros to see how people interact with the turf.

Meantime, Griffin won’t accept the Washington State Health Department conclusion. Their conclusion acknowledges that, “crumb rubber is made from tires that contain chemicals that have been shown to cause cancer”, but also “recommends people who enjoy soccer continue to play irrespective of the type of field surface.”

“I don’t think, regardless of whatever study came out, I would ever say, ‘You guys this stuff is so awesome let’s bring it out and have everyone play on it,’” Griffin said.

The Washington State Health Department recommends parents be “aware, but not concerned” about the safety of crumb rubber fields and listed several ways to minimize any potential exposure to chemicals from synthetic turf fields:

Always wash hands after playing on the field and before eating.

Take off shoes/cleats, sports equipment and soiled uniforms outside or in the garage to prevent tracking crumb rubber into the house.

Shower after play, and quickly clean any cuts or scrapes to help prevent infection.

Athletes who accidentally get crumb rubber in their mouths should spit it out; don’t swallow it.

Members of the local crumb rubber industry declined CBS4’s request for comment on this story.

Instead they referred us to the Synthetic Turf Council which says its products are safe citing: “More than 50 independent and credible studies from groups such as the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, and statewide governmental agencies such as the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, New York State Department of Health and the California Environmental Protection Agency, have validated the safety of synthetic turf (see Synthetic Turf Council Position Statements to learn more).”

