COMING UP: Turf Battle: Analyzing Amy’s List, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Students, Parents, Teacher Rally For School Choice

January 26, 2017 7:41 PM
Filed Under: Jefferson County, School Choice Week., State Capitol

DENVER (CBS4)– Students, parents and teachers gathered for a rally on Thursday to celebrate Colorado’s diverse education options for School Choice Week.

They rallied at the state Capitol to celebrate the different education opportunities that include public, private, online and home school.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

“So let’s move in this direction, let’s move in the direction where we have these choices, where kids and parents don’t have to suffer to get a quality education,” said Rep. Justin Everette, a Republican representing Jefferson County.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The celebration in Denver was one of thousands across the nation on Thursday.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia