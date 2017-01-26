Students, Parents, Teacher Rally For School Choice

DENVER (CBS4)– Students, parents and teachers gathered for a rally on Thursday to celebrate Colorado’s diverse education options for School Choice Week.
They rallied at the state Capitol to celebrate the different education opportunities that include public, private, online and home school.
“So let’s move in this direction, let’s move in the direction where we have these choices, where kids and parents don’t have to suffer to get a quality education,” said Rep. Justin Everette, a Republican representing Jefferson County.
The celebration in Denver was one of thousands across the nation on Thursday.