COMING UP: Turf Battle: Analyzing Amy’s List, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Semyon Varlamov To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

January 26, 2017 12:54 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Avalanche, Semyon Varlamov

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov will undergo season-ending hip surgery in an effort to fix a lingering groin issue.

Goalie Semyon Varlamov #1 of the Colorado Avalanche defends the goal against the Anaheim Ducks at Pepsi Center on March 9, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. The Avalanche defeated the Ducks 3-0. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Semyon Varlamov (credit: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

He will have the procedure Thursday in Vail, Colorado.

The 28-year-old Varlamov has been dealing with a nagging groin injury since December. He has a 6-17 record with a 3.38 goals-against average over 24 games this season for the last-place Avalanche.

In January 2014, the Russian goaltender signed a five-year extension with Colorado that runs through the 2018-19 season. The Avalanche acquired Varlamov from Washington in the summer of 2011.

Calvin Pickard and Spencer Martin will take over in goal with Varlamov sidelined.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia