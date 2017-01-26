Semyon Varlamov To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov will undergo season-ending hip surgery in an effort to fix a lingering groin issue.

He will have the procedure Thursday in Vail, Colorado.

The 28-year-old Varlamov has been dealing with a nagging groin injury since December. He has a 6-17 record with a 3.38 goals-against average over 24 games this season for the last-place Avalanche.

In January 2014, the Russian goaltender signed a five-year extension with Colorado that runs through the 2018-19 season. The Avalanche acquired Varlamov from Washington in the summer of 2011.

Calvin Pickard and Spencer Martin will take over in goal with Varlamov sidelined.

