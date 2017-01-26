Restaurant Robbers Terrorize Diners

By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4)– Two men are behind bars but another is still on the loose after terrorizing employees and patrons at a popular Denver restaurant.

Surveillance cameras capture the entire five-minute hold up from start to finish, first showing the three men covered head to toe as they burst their way into the La Frontera restaurant on Federal Boulevard near Interstate 70.

Once inside, the suspects move behind the counter attempting to get into the register on their own.

When that proves unsuccessful, the video shows the men splitting up and terrorizing the rest of the staff.

Eventually they are able to round up the rest of the employees, even patrons, into the dining area where everyone is ordered to empty their pockets for collection.

Police arrive as the two men are fleeing the building. A short chase would end with of the suspects in custody.

The Denver district attorney’s office identified the two men arrested as Lawrence A. Evans and Jamal R. Bullock.

Both have been charged with six counts of second-degree kidnapping, six counts of aggravated robbery, eight counts of criminal attempt to commit aggravated robbery, and eight counts of second-degree kidnapping.

Charges were filed on Jan. 20 and their second advisement was Wednesday. A preliminary hearing for both is scheduled for Feb. 13 in Denver County Court. Bond was set at $100,000 for each defendant.

