New Fire Station Opens At DIA

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Fire Department opened a new fire station at Denver International Airport on Thursday with a focus on the future.

The $11 million project has been in the works for 10 years. With another record passenger year at DIA, the fifth fire station on the property couldn’t have come at a better time.

There are four other fire stations at DIA but the new station was built to keep up with the growth at the busy airport. The fire station is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Kim Day, the CEO of DIA, led the opening ceremony and explained the station will support the record-breaking airport traffic. The main area of priority for the fire station is Pena Boulevard, the final approach lot and the new infrastructure anticipated for that corridor.

The fire station boasts 18,000 square feet of space which has been designed to look like an airport hangar. The station houses one engine and a truck but there are plans to add more equipment.

The station also has an on-site training area for firefighters along with typical fire station amenities like sleeping quarters, a lounge area and a kitchen.

One woman who has been overseeing the project is DIA Fire Chief Angela Cook, the highest ranking female officer in the history of the Denver Fire Department.

“It’s exciting to see it come to fruition and it’s exciting to look to the future, so having this project completed now gives us an opportunity to look towards the rest of the growth that’s happening out here and how we can support that,” said Cook.

DIA has yet to officially announce that it broke 2015 passenger records by four million people last year. The money for the new fire station came from the DEN Capital Improvement funds.