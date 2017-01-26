‘Milli Vanilli’ Bandit Sentenced In Crime Spree

DENVER (CBS4)– One of two men convicted in a series of armed robberies that occurred in 2013 was sentenced on Thursday.

The men were dubbed the “Milli Vanilli” bandits because of the wigs they wore in some of the robberies.

Jeremy Ervin was found guilty of two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of violent crime in Aug. of last year. On Thursday, a judge sentenced him to 64 years in prison.

Ervin and his brother, Derrick Ervin, were convicted in the 2013 crime spree.

Derrick Ervin pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.