Man Convicted In 4th DUI Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison

DENVER (CBS4)– A man convicted in his fourth DUI, the first felony conviction for DUI in Denver, was sentenced on Thursday.

A judge sentenced Matthew Allen to five years in the Department of Corrections plus three years parole on Thursday.

In 2015 Colorado lawmakers enacted tougher penalties for repeat drunk drivers. An offender’s fourth DUI is now a felony, and that person faces more prison time and a fine as high as $500,000.

Police arrested Allen in March 2016 after he was spotted cutting off an ambulance.