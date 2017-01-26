Latest Forecast: Slowly Climbing Out Of The Cold By Weekend

January 26, 2017 7:33 AM
By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – On the weather map we have high pressure slowly working its way back into the southwest. This initially, will keep a little bit of light snow still going in some mountain locations. We also have a few snow flurries in northern El Paso County across Colorado Springs up to the south side of Monument Hill early in the day.

For the Denver metro area there will be lots of sunshine and still a chill in the air. Highs should rise to at least freezing with mostly sunny skies. As we head to the weekend most of the state will dry out and warm up. With high temps across the eastern plains popping into the 40s and 50s. Mountain readings will be in the 20s and 30s with lots of sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

