Jokic Helps Lead Nuggets Over Suns Before Injury In 4th

January 26, 2017 10:15 PM
Filed Under: Denver Nuggets

DENVER (The Sports Xchange) – Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 14 rebounds before leaving late in the fourth with an injury, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns 127-120 on Thursday night.

Danilo Gallinari scored 23 points and Will Barton scored 16 off the bench for Denver (20-25), which has won five in a row at home and six of its last eight overall.

The news wasn’t all good for the Nuggets, who watched Jokic limp off the court with 1:47 left after a hard fall.

Eric Bledsoe had 28 points and Devin Booker scored 22 for the Suns (15-31). T.J. Warren added 21 but Phoenix couldn’t keep pace down the stretch.

The game featured four players competing in the Rising Stars Challenge game at NBA All-Star Weekend. A fifth, Nuggets guard Emmanuel Mudiay, was out with a back injury.

Two of the five put on a good show. Booker had 12 points in the third quarter alone and Jokic stuffed the box score with another near triple-double, finishing two assists short of the milestone stat.

Phoenix used its defense to turn a one-point lead into a 70-61 advantage early in the third quarter. Three quick Denver turnovers led to two layups and a dunk for the Suns and a Nuggets timeout.

Denver recovered late in the period to go on a 14-5 run and take a 96-92 lead into the fourth. The Suns scored nine straight points to go up 109-105 but the Nuggets reeled off eight in a row to go back in front.

The lead was one when Jokic hit a driving layup and put in his own miss. Jameer Nelson, who finished with 13 points and nine assists, hit a jumper and fed Jokic for another short jumper to make it 125-118 with two minutes left.

Brandon Knight scored 11 of his 17 points in the second quarter to lead the Suns into the lead. Phoenix trailed by six after one but outscored Denver 32-22 in the second to take a four-point halftime lead.

NOTES: Nuggets G Emmanuel Mudiay was out for the third straight game with lower-back soreness. Mudiay left Saturday’s game against the Clippers after a hard screen aggravated his back. Coach Michael Malone said he does not think it will be an injury that will keep Mudiay out long. … Suns F Dragan Bender did not play due to right ankle soreness. Bender missed Tuesday’s game against the Timberwolves. … The Nuggets signed F Johnny O’Bryant to a 10-day contract on Thursday. Malone said the 6-foot-9 forward gives him extra bodies to use in the frontcourt if guys are tired or injuries flare up.

