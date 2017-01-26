‘I Don’t Remember’: Driver Describes Tire Crashing Into SUV

January 26, 2017 9:33 PM
Filed Under: 136th Avenue, I-25, Interstate 25, Melvin Hamilton, Thornton, Thornton Fire Department, Tiana Palma

By Jeff Todd

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– As far as Melvin Hamilton and Tiana Palma were concerned it was a normal Wednesday afternoon, but without even the slightest hint of what was to come, they were crushed.

Hamilton and Palma were inside a Nissan SUV headed southbound on Interstate 25 just past 136th Avenue when a tire had come off a northbound vehicle, bounced over the center median, and slammed into their car.

(credit: Thornton Fire)

(credit: Thornton Fire)

Palma says the only thing she remembers is telling Hamilton to brake. Somehow, they ended up on the right side shoulder as other drivers called 911.

“You don’t ever think you’re driving down the road and somebody’s tire is going to fall off,” said Palma who spent one day in the hospital.

“I have no recollection whatsoever of what happened. I don’t remember the tire. I remember the EMTs pulling me out. I remember they’re talking like there’s no way I’m going to make it,” Hamilton said.

Melvin Hamilton (credit: Melvin Hamilton)

Melvin Hamilton (credit: Melvin Hamilton)

He spent nearly a week in the hospital; the first three days were almost a medically induced coma.

“Numerous doctors telling me I’m lucky to be alive. Nurses; I hear it about five or six times a day,” Hamilton said.

Palma only had scrapes and cuts from the broken glass. Hamilton broke his skull, orbital, jaw and right hand. Two weeks after the crash he still has massive black eyes.

Melvin Hamilton (credit: Melvin Hamilton)

Melvin Hamilton (credit: Melvin Hamilton)

“They had to dig glass out of his eyes. It’s pretty traumatic,” Palma said.

She went back to the car a few days later.

“Nothing does it justice until you’re there and you see all the broken glass and the radio is completely gone. The visors were in the backseat, there is no roof of the car, there is glass and blood everywhere,” Palma said.

Melvin Hamilton (credit: CBS)

Melvin Hamilton (credit: CBS)

Because of the impact, doctors are most concerned about Hamilton’s concussion and traumatic brain injury. It is believed he may never regain full function of his brain.

“I have to lay in a dark room after a while. I really can’t do no chores, it’s almost depressing because I like to work and I can’t do it,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton and Palma run their own small business. That has now been put on hold while they both recover.

Tiana Palma and Melvin Hamilton (credit: CBS)

Tiana Palma and Melvin Hamilton (credit: CBS)

“Bills don’t stop,” Palma said. “I just make sure he’s not trying to do anything. He’s pretty stubborn, he wants to shower by himself, he can’t cook, and he can’t really walk.”

Friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help with expenses.

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia