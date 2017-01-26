CorePower Yoga Founder’s Death Ruled Accidental

COMING UP: Turf Battle: Analyzing Amy’s List, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

January 26, 2017 8:59 PM
Filed Under: CorePower Yoga, San Diego, Trevor Tice

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say the founder of CorePower Yoga died from injuries he suffered in drunken falls as he staggered from room to room in his San Diego mansion.

Forty-eight-year-old Trevor Tice was found last month. Detectives had labelled his death suspicious but the county medical examiner concludes it was accidental.

Autopsy results released Thursday say Tice seriously injured his face and head by falling several times throughout the house. Blood was found on beds, an office sofa, and the kitchen floor.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The San Diego Union-Tribune says Tice had a blood-alcohol of .20 percent. The tranquilizer benzodiazepine was in his system.

Liver disease was a contributing death factor.

Tice founded CorePower Yoga in Colorado in 2002 and oversaw its expansion into several states. It now has more than 160 locations.

