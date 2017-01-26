COMING UP: Turf Battle: Analyzing Amy’s List, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

‘Comicon’ Bandit Suspect Charged In 5 Bank Robberies

January 26, 2017 8:04 PM
Filed Under: Bank Of The West, Comicon Bandit, Crime Stoppers, Darth Vader, FBI, Gary Crider, Jefferson County, Jefferson County District Attorney's Office, Ken Caryl Avenue, Littleton, UMB Bank

By Andrea Flores

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Surveillance video captured from Chatfield Time Rentals and Sales in Littleton helped police catch a serial bank robber who allegedly wore a Darth Vader mask during some of his heists.

The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office charged Gary Crider in connection with five bank robberies between December and January.

Gary Crider (credit: Jefferson County)

Gary Crider (credit: Jefferson County)

“I’m happy anytime some thief gets caught,” said Chatfield Time Rentals owner Gary Birkholz. “It seems like it’s getting worse and worse.”

Investigators say the “Comic Con Bandit” wore Darth Vader and Black Panther masks during most of the robberies in Adams, Boulder, and Jefferson Counties.

(credit: FBI)

(credit: FBI)

Bank of the West off Ken Caryl Avenue in Littleton was just one of his targets.

Birkholz says cameras placed around his property helped in the investigation.

CBS4's Andrea Flores interviews Gary Birkholz (credit: CBS)

CBS4’s Andrea Flores interviews Gary Birkholz (credit: CBS)

“They had a description of the vehicle and license plate number, and that’s where they got the license plate number was off my camera,” Birkholz said.

Authority say Crider, 49, got away with at least $26,000.

(credit: FBI)

(credit: FBI)

Birkholz is glad surveillance cameras he uses to protect his business help solve a string of crimes.

“I hope they catch a bunch more,” Birkholz said.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Crider has been charged with 12 felony counts, including two counts of aggravated robbery, nine counts of robbery, and one count of theft.

The arrest of Crider resulted from a collaborative effort of the FBI’s Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force (RMSSTF), the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Unit, Westminster Police Department and SWAT, and the Louisville Police Department.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Crider was arrested at a motel in Westminster on Jan. 11. He was on parole in Colorado and on federal probation at the time of his arrest.

He remains in custody at the Jefferson County jail on $250,000 bond.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia