COMING UP: Turf Battle: Analyzing Amy’s List, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Colorado Regulators Say Ski Lift Can Reopen After Inspection

January 26, 2017 1:30 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board, Granby, Kelly Huber, Ski Granby Ranch

GRANBY, Colo. (AP) — Colorado regulators say that a ski lift involved in the fall that killed a Texas woman can reopen after passing an inspection.

The lift at Ski Granby Ranch was first closed Dec. 29 after 40-year-old Kelly Huber of San Antonio and her two daughters fell after it lurched because of a problem with its electrical drive. It was reopened Jan. 10 after the resort agreed to disconnect the electrical drive and operate it with diesel power but shut down again last week.

Kelly Huber (credit: Facebook)

Kelly Huber (credit: Facebook)

The Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board said Wednesday that it could reopen as long as the lift passes tests and is operated slower than normal.

The resort is working to have the Quick Draw Express Lift powered by a new electrical driver by the end of next week.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia