Car Strikes CDOT Building At Eisenhower Tunnel

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A car struck the Colorado Department of Transportation office at the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnel Thursday morning.
No one was hurt in the incident, which happened at 8:48 a.m.
Authorities told CBS4 the driver lost control of the car on Interstate 70 before the collision.
Westbound traffic heading into the tunnel was shut down for a short time after the crash, but that may have been due to another accident at approximately the same time along the same stretch of the interstate.