Car Strikes CDOT Building At Eisenhower Tunnel

January 26, 2017 9:56 AM
Filed Under: CDOT, Colorado Department of Transportation, Eisenhower Tunnel, Interstate 70

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A car struck the Colorado Department of Transportation office at the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnel Thursday morning.

(credit: Jenny Cox)

(credit: Jenny Cox)

No one was hurt in the incident, which happened at 8:48 a.m.

Authorities told CBS4 the driver lost control of the car on Interstate 70 before the collision.

Westbound traffic heading into the tunnel was shut down for a short time after the crash, but that may have been due to another accident at approximately the same time along the same stretch of the interstate.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia