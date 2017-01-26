At Least 1 Arrested Outside Controversial Speech At CU

January 26, 2017 8:21 AM
Filed Under: Boulder, Boulder County, Donald Trump, Milo Yiannopoulos, University of Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – At least one person was arrested in Boulder Wednesday night during protests of controversial speaker Milo Yiannopoulos.

(credit: CBS)

Yiannopoulos works for the conservative Breitbart News and made a name for himself partly through online attacks on women and minorities, and during his speech Wednesday at the University of Colorado he made fun of both women and obese people.

The vocal Donald Trump supporter, who calls himself the “most fabulous supervillian on the internet,” spoke earlier this month on the west coast, and said protests there were more violent than they were in Boulder.

Milo Yiannopoulos (credit: CBS)

“It’s something of a comedown from UC-Davis and Seattle. What ——– your protesters are, they’re not coming at you with baseball bats, they’re coming at you with emails,” he said.

(credit: CBS)

At one point the Boulder protesters hit police in riot gear with snowballs and lit a Make America Great Again hat and a Nazi flag on fire.

Some chanted “No Trump! No KKK! No Fascist USA!”

(credit: CBS)

“I think that there is a lot of opposition here and that’s really encouraging, but the fact that there are so many people here in support of these values, these hate-fueled values, that’s really discouraging to me,” one protester said.

(credit: CBS)

There were also a few minor skirmishes between protesters and supporters.

“I came here to see Milo and just see the protests, because I love Milo,” said Shaun Houston, a CSU student.

Transgender actress Laverne Cox also spoke on the campus Wednesday night in a separate event that was meant to offer an alternative viewpoint.

Yiannopoulos will be speaking at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs campus on Thursday night.

