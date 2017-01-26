25 Train Cars Derail, Some Coal Spills

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators in Weld County are working to determine why a Union Pacific train carrying coal derailed in Weld County overnight.
Authorities said 25 of the train’s cars derailed at 11 p.m. Wednesday and some cargo spilled.
No injuries were reported.
The derailment happened near the intersection of Highway 85 and Highway 392, not far from Eaton. Roads were closed around the scene while the investigation was taking place.
One non-residential structure was damaged, but the extent of that damage was being checked on.