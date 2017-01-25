Who Steals Big Bird?

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fowl play is suspected in the theft of a life-sized Big Bird.

Fort Collins Police Services say they are trying to quack the case, but need the public’s help.

The theft, which has “really ruffled some feathers,” occurred in the 300 block of Walnut Street over Thanksgiving weekend.

“Can you tell us how to get (how to get) to the suspect’s street?” police asked in their Facebook post.

If so, please contact Officer Hahn at 970-221-6555.

“Bert and Ernie are anxiously waiting back at the shop and hope to be reunited with their iconic yellow friend soon.”