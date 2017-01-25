Spruce Beetles Attack 213 Square Miles Of Colorado Forest

January 25, 2017 1:07 PM
Filed Under: Gunnison National Forest, Rio Grande National Forest, San Isabel National Forest, San Juan National Forest, Spruce Beetles, State Forest Service

DENVER (AP) — Spruce beetles have attacked another 213 square miles of Colorado forests, making it the most destructive forest insect in the state for the fifth consecutive year.

The State Forest Service said Wednesday the insect was active on about 545 square miles in 2016, including trees first affected in previous years.

The totals are based on an annual aerial survey conducted by the state and federal forest services.

The spruce beetle epidemic expanded fastest in southern Colorado, in the San Juan, Rio Grande, Gunnison and San Isabel national forests.

The insect has killed trees on more than 2,600 square miles since 1996.

A major epidemic of another pest — the mountain pine beetle — ended by 2015 after attacking more than 5,300 square miles of forest, mostly tall, slender lodgepole pines.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia