Spruce Beetles Attack 213 Square Miles Of Colorado Forest

DENVER (AP) — Spruce beetles have attacked another 213 square miles of Colorado forests, making it the most destructive forest insect in the state for the fifth consecutive year.

The State Forest Service said Wednesday the insect was active on about 545 square miles in 2016, including trees first affected in previous years.

The totals are based on an annual aerial survey conducted by the state and federal forest services.

The spruce beetle epidemic expanded fastest in southern Colorado, in the San Juan, Rio Grande, Gunnison and San Isabel national forests.

The insect has killed trees on more than 2,600 square miles since 1996.

A major epidemic of another pest — the mountain pine beetle — ended by 2015 after attacking more than 5,300 square miles of forest, mostly tall, slender lodgepole pines.

