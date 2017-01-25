Protesters Call To Expand Immigrant Driver’s License Program

January 25, 2017 1:03 PM
Filed Under: Dominick Moreno, Immigrant Driver's License, Jonathan Singer

DENVER (AP) — Immigrant activists and several Colorado lawmakers are rallying to expand the state’s driver’s license program for those living here illegally.

Democratic Sen. Dominick Moreno and Rep. Jonathan Singer vowed to carry legislation to allow immigrants with Social Security numbers to get driver’s licenses.

So, too, would immigrants who originally arrived illegally in the U.S. as children.

Colorado’s immigrant license program began in 2014. It applies only to those given taxpayer identification numbers by the Internal Revenue Service.

Protesters at the state Capitol on Wednesday also denounced President Donald Trump’s plans to build a Mexico border wall.

Says 22-year-old Mateo Lozano, who arrived in the U.S. from Colombia at age four: “The line has been drawn and it is clear we won’t find support from the federal government.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

