Nuggets Reportedly Planning To Deal Jusuf Nurkic

January 25, 2017 6:47 AM
Filed Under: Denver Nuggets, Jusuf Nurkic

DENVER (The Sports Xchange) – Unable to co-exist alongside Nikola Jokic on the court, Jusuf Nurkic has reportedly been placed on the trade block by the Denver Nuggets.

Nurkic, a third-year big Bosnian center, is almost certain to be moved before the Feb. 23 trade deadline as the Nuggets are “actively working to find Nurkic a new home,” ESPN reports.

The Nuggets believe the 22-year-old Nurkic can be a front-line center elsewhere, per the report. The team is intent on moving forward with Jokic, a 21-year-old Serbian big man, as part of their rebuild.

Denver (18-25) has experienced success with Nurkic and Jokic on the court separately, but their offensive and defensive ratings take significant hits when both are on the court together.

A 7-footer, Nurkic is averaging a career-high 8.7 points on 53 percent shooting and 6.2 rebounds through 38 games (26 starts) this season.

He was drafted 16th overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 2014 NBA Draft and promptly traded along with Gary Harris and a 2015 second-round pick to the Nuggets for Doug McDermott and Anthony Randolph.

On July 31, 2014, Nurkic signed a multi-year extension with Denver.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia