Found: Colorado Woman Who Went Missing In California

LOS ANGELES (CBS4) — A missing Colorado woman who recently moved to California was found Wednesday after she went missing over the weekend.

An abandoned car found on a remote street in northern Los Angeles County that belonged to Laura Lynne Stacy was found a day before the 28-year-old woman was located.

Previously, Stacy was last seen Sunday in the Hollywood Hills area.

Stacy’s phone was found later Sunday about 30 miles away in a puddle of water at Golden Valley Park in Santa Clarita.

DEVELOPING: Authorities say Laura Lynn Stacy, Hollywood Hills woman reported missing, found alive pic.twitter.com/A8d7u09Wmn — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) January 25, 2017

Late Tuesday a tow truck driver found a car in Lancaster matching the description of Stacy’s 2005 Acura.

Stacy’s parents, police and volunteers had searched the area Wednesday around where the car was found.

The Colorado native had recently moved to California.