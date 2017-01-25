Conservative Political Speaker Milo Yiannapoulos Protested At CU

January 25, 2017 9:09 PM
Filed Under: College Republicans, Colorado Springs, Donald Trump, Milo Yiannapoulos, Turning Point USA, University of Colorado

By Rick Sallinger

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Carrying signs that read “Don’t fund hate speech” and “Alt right=neo Nazi,” protesters gathered as conservative Milo Yiannapoulos appeared on the University of Colorado campus in Boulder Wednesday evening.

Inside the mathematics building around 400 people gathered to hear of the talk sponsored by the College Republicans and Turning Point USA.

Milo Yiannapoulos at CU on Wednesday (credit: CBS)

Yiannapoulos was met with a standing ovation as he entered the lecture hall.

Wearing all white he praised President Donald Trump saying he was doing everything he promised to do.

Yiannapoulos wasted little time attacking one of his favorite targets, feminists.

(credit: CBS)

“Ugly women are more likely to be feminists than hot ones,” he told the audience.

Many in the audience wore “Make America Great Again” hats.

Yiannapoulos displayed an email that he said those attending received telling them their names will appear on a list of neo-Nazi sympathizers.

He said in other locations those opposed to his talks used baseball bats.

“Here they bombard you with emails,” Yiannapoulos said.

Yiannapoulos will appear at the University of Colorado campus in Colorado Springs on Thursday.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

