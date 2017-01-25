Latest Forecast: Temperatures Staying Far Below Normal Through Friday

January 25, 2017 7:26 AM
By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The coldest air in more than two weeks is now firmly in place over Denver and the Front Range. Temperatures will stay far below normal through Friday, then slowly warm this weekend.

High temperatures in the metro area on Wednesday will be stuck in the upper 20s and lower 30s despite at least partially clearing skies. It will be Denver’s coldest day since January 7.

In the mountains, expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance for light snow mainly on northwest-facing slopes. Accumulation will be relatively minor with less than 4 inches at the ski areas along the I-70 corridor. A chance for more light snow will continue in the mountains on Thursday. Then dry weather will settle in statewide through the weekend.

Temperatures also look warmer for the weekend in the metro area with 40s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday. And highs should be close to 60° in Denver on Monday. Dry weather should prevail in the metro area through at least the first few days of February.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

