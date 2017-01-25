No Victims In Partial Building Collapse

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters with South Metro Fire Rescue rushed to a partial building collapse at a parking garage under construction on Wednesday afternoon. No one was injured and all construction workers were accounted for.

Centennial Update – Great news, all workers have been accounted for and no injuries reported. — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) January 25, 2017

The parking garage at 9151 E. Panorama Drive in Centennial partially collapsed just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters working to determine if all workers are accounted for. No reported injuries or people trapped at this time. pic.twitter.com/7fePbzAAjd — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) January 25, 2017

South Metro tweeted an update that the building was a five-story parking garage under construction. There was an interior collapse of the building.

Update – 5 Story parking garage under construction with interior collapse. Media stage at Panorama Cir and Panorama Dr Access from Yosemite pic.twitter.com/St6fKmNRi6 — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) January 25, 2017

Initially, South Metro tweeted that fire crews were searching for victims.

Confirmed partial building collapse – 9151 E. Panorama Dr in Centennial. Firefighters searching for victims, no injuries at this point. pic.twitter.com/j4SI9P2iPU — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) January 25, 2017

There were no injuries or people trapped following the collapse.

Dry Creek was closed between Yosemite and Chester for the building collapse on Panorama Drive.