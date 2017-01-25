No Victims In Partial Building Collapse

January 25, 2017 2:56 PM
Filed Under: Arapahoe County, Centennial, Panorama Drive, South Metro Fire Rescue

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters with South Metro Fire Rescue rushed to a partial building collapse at a parking garage under construction on Wednesday afternoon. No one was injured and all construction workers were accounted for.

The parking garage at 9151 E. Panorama Drive in Centennial partially collapsed just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

South Metro tweeted an update that the building was a five-story parking garage under construction. There was an interior collapse of the building.

Initially, South Metro tweeted that fire crews were searching for victims.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

There were no injuries or people trapped following the collapse.

Dry Creek was closed between Yosemite and Chester for the building collapse on Panorama Drive.

