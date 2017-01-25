Property Manager Finds Evicting ‘Squatter’ A Difficult Process

By Jennifer Brice

DENVER (CBS4) – Kathy Worley has been a property manager for 20 years. She is well acquainted with the eviction process but says she is filing an eviction like no other.

Worley says she let a tenant out of his lease at an Indian Hills apartment and then found another man living inside.

Worley, who owns Alpha Dimensions Properties, says the squatter told her that he knew the past tenant.

“He had given the past tenant money and that created a residency there,” said Worley.

Worely says it was all unknown to her.

The previous tenant, named David, allegedly invited the squatter to stay. When Worley sent a process server to the apartment, they discovered the squatter.

“He crumpled up the notice and shut the door in my face,” said server Mark Garano.

Even though the squatter did not have a lease, law enforcement could not get him out of the apartment when the property management company called for help. Deputy Janie Gonda of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says if a person believes a place is their residency they’re not allowed to kick them out.

“That falls to the civil court process,” Gonda said.

That is why Worley was in court Tuesday, to start the eviction process.

“This began on the fourth of January and here we are today at our first hearing”, said Worley. ”It is quite a process.”

