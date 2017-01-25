DPD Gives Bike To Former Homeless Man Thriving In New Work Program

By Kelly Werthmann

DENVER (CBS4) – Long before the City of Denver offered him a job, Danny Tims, Jr. was picking up trash in Civic Center Park.

He took the initiative,” Denver Police Officer Rob Parks told CBS4. “He’s been out in spaces like this trying to make it a really clean, enjoyable space for everybody in Denver.

City parks are important to Tims because they are not just where he now works full time, but used to be the place he called home.

“I just needed a chance, just needed a shot,” he told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann.

CBS4 first met Tims in November when Mayor Michael Hancock announced a new program to employ homeless people called Denver Day Works. Tims is one of the many people the city’s Parks and Recreation department hired and he has been faithfully working hard ever since planting trees, picking up trash and shoveling snow. It has helped Tims earn enough money to rent an apartment.

“I don’t sleep on the sidewalk anymore,” Tims said. “(I’ve) got a warm place too and a shower. That’s awesome!”

Yet getting from his new home to work has not always been easy. When the Denver Police Department learned Tims was in need of reliable transportation they stepped in to help. Wednesday morning in Civic Center Park, officers surprised Tims with a new ride.

“The Denver Police Department would like to present you with a bike,” Parks, who is part of the police department’s homeless outreach team, told Tims.

With an ear-to-ear smile, Tims repeatedly thanked officers for their gift that also included a new helmet and bike lock.

“We just want to say thank you for what you’ve been doing,” Parks said. “You’re one of the real success stories.”

Yet for Tims his success is only just beginning and said his new bike will keep him on the right path.

“I ain’t missed a day of work and I’m not going to miss a day of work,” Tims said. “This is my job, I love this!”

LINK: Denver Day Works Program – City and County of Denver

