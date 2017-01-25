Christo Abandons ‘Over The River’ Project In Colorado

January 25, 2017 1:13 PM
DENVER (AP) — The artist Christo says he has abandoned his plan to drape translucent fabric above portions of Colorado’s scenic Arkansas River, a proposal that generated fierce opposition and a long court battle.

Christo’s decision was posted Wednesday on a website for the project, called Over the River.

He said he no longer wanted to wait and would instead focus on another project in Abu Dhabi.

Artist Christo speaks at a press conference unveiling two original preparatory collages for 'Over The River' donated to the National Galley of Art's permanent collection by French environment artist Christo at the National Gallery of Art on November 8, 2011 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Riccardo S. Savi/Getty Images)

Over the River called for eight sections of fabric panels to be suspended in intervals along 42 miles of the river between Canon City and Salida. It would have taken two years to install and was to be on display two weeks.

Opponents said it could harm wildlife, the river and people.

The artist Christo takes a rafting trip down Arkansas River (credit: CBS)

Christo and his wife, Jeanne-Claude, proposed the project in 1996. Jeanne-Claude died in 2009.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

