Broncos Add Lynn To Coaching Staff, Promote Gould

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (The Sports Xchange) – The Denver Broncos hired Johnnie Lynn as the team’s assistant defensive backs coach and promoted Chris Gould to specials team’s coach, head coach Vance Joseph announced Tuesday.

Lynn, 60, has 28 years of NFL experience as a coach and player. He spent time on the coaching staffs of the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He most recently served as the Raiders’ defensive backs coach from 2012-14. Lynn was the Giants’ defensive coordinator from 2002-03 after being the team’s defensive backs coach from 1997 until 2001.

In his first season as New York’s defensive play caller, Lynn orchestrated a defense that ranked third in the NFL in scoring defense (17.4 points per game) and ninth in total defense (309.3 yards per game).

Lynn’s first NFL coaching job was in 1994 as the Buccaneers’ secondary coach after spending seven years coaching linebackers and defensive backs at the University of Arizona.

The New York Jets drafted Lynn with the 98th-overall pick in the fourth round of the 1979 NFL Draft. Lynn played 97 games in eight seasons with the Jets, totaling 17 interceptions.

Gould, 31, has been a special teams assistant with Denver since 2015. He preiouvsly coached the special teams units at Elmhurst College and Syracuse after a three-year career as a placekicker in the Arena Football League.

With Gould on the staff, Broncos kicker Brandon McManus ranked seventh in the NFL in points scored (252) while making 85.5 percent of his field goal attempts (59 of 69) over the past two seasons.

Gould played college football at Virginia, where he was also a punter. He holds the school record for most field goals in a single game (five) and most punts downed inside the 20-yard line in a single season (29).