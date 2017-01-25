Bill Allows Bicyclists To Run Stop Signs, Red Lights

DENVER (CBS4)– A bill introduced in the state Senate would allow bicyclists to run stop signs and red lights.

The bill calls for cyclists to “pass through a roadway intersection without stopping at a stop sign” if the rider slows down and “yields to vehicles and pedestrians.”

The bill also states that a similar action can happen at a red light when the cyclist stops first and then yields to traffic and pedestrians.

That includes going through an intersection, making a left-hand turn or right-hand turn.

The bill is sponsored by Sen. Andy Kerr, a Democrat representing Lakewood.