AP Source: Holland, Rockies Agree To Deal

DENVER (AP) – A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that reliever Greg Holland has agreed to a contract with the Colorado Rockies.

The deal is pending a physical, the person said Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the agreement was not announced.

Holland was the Royals closer through most of 2014 and 2015, when they made back-to-back trips to the World Series. He injured his elbow in late 2015 and missed all of last season while recuperating from Tommy John surgery.

Yahoo first reported the signing and said it was a one-year deal.

Prior to his injury, the 31-year-old Holland established himself as one of the most dominant closers in the game, posting a 1.21 ERA in 2013 and a 1.44 ERA in ’14.

Holland had a 3.83 ERA with 32 saves in ’15 before he was shut down.

By PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer

