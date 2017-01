AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora have identified the two suspects arrested after a weekend shooting and high-speed chase.

The chase started at East Colfax Avenue and Chambers on Sunday. The pursuit ended with a crash on Interstate 70 near Airpark Road.

Officers Anthony Rocha and Damian Gonzalez after the crash.

That shooting happened in a Walmart parking lot at Colfax Avenue and Havana Street following a fight.

The person shot is expected to survive.