Woman Dies In House Explosion In Southwestern Colorado

RICO, Colo. (AP) — A woman was killed in a house explosion in the southwestern Colorado town of Rico.

Dolores County fire chief Mike Zion says the house was leveled in the explosion, which happened at about 4:30 p.m. Monday. Zion says it looks like the blast was caused by a propane leak.

Zion says the powerful explosion blew the house’s doors 100 yards away, but the house did not catch fire.

The woman’s name has not been released. Two other people who lived in the house were not home at the time of the explosion.

