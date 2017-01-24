What Would It Be Like To Land On Pluto? NASA Gives Us An Idea

HOUSTON (CBS4) – NASA made a movie of what it’d be like to land on the distant dwarf planet of Pluto

They created the film by compiling more than 100 images from the Colorado-built New Horizons spacecraft over six weeks of its approach in the summer of 2015.

“The video offers a trip down onto the surface of Pluto – starting with a distant view of Pluto and its largest moon, Charon – and leading up to an eventual ride in for a “landing” on the shoreline of Pluto’s informally named Sputnik Planitia,” NASA posted on their site.

One of the seven instruments on board the craft, the Student Dust Counter, was designed by students at the University of Colorado.

Colorado’s United Launch Alliance, Ball Aerospace, also worked on the piano-sized New Horizons.

New Horizons traveled three billion miles, nearly a million miles a day, taking nearly a decade to reach Pluto, which was classified as a full-fledged planet when the craft departed Earth.