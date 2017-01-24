What Would It Be Like To Land On Pluto? NASA Gives Us An Idea

January 24, 2017 12:18 PM
Filed Under: NASA, New Horizons, Pluto

HOUSTON (CBS4) – NASA made a movie of what it’d be like to land on the distant dwarf planet of Pluto

They created the film by compiling more than 100 images from the Colorado-built New Horizons spacecraft over six weeks of its approach in the summer of 2015.

“The video offers a trip down onto the surface of Pluto – starting with a distant view of Pluto and its largest moon, Charon – and leading up to an eventual ride in for a “landing” on the shoreline of Pluto’s informally named Sputnik Planitia,” NASA posted on their site.

One of the seven instruments on board the craft, the Student Dust Counter, was designed by students at the University of Colorado.

Colorado’s United Launch Alliance, Ball Aerospace, also worked on the piano-sized New Horizons.

New Horizons traveled three billion miles, nearly a million miles a day, taking nearly a decade to reach Pluto, which was classified as a full-fledged planet when the craft departed Earth.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia