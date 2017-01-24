Two Colorado Counties Delcare Snow Emergency

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Emergency Management was activated Tuesday afternoon to support a snow emergency taking place in southern Colorado.

Heavy snow and high wind slammed parts of Dolores and Costilla counties in the latest winter storm.

According to Christopher Rodriguez, Emergency Manager for Costilla County, drifts in some areas are as high as ten feet deep.

Some roads are said to be impassable and areas schools are closed, including the Centennial School District and the Sierra Grande Schools.

