Spicer Defends Trump’s Claim Of Voter Fraud

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – President Donald Trump repeated his belief that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election while attending a bipartisan congressional reception Monday evening.

Tuesday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer answered questions about the president’s “long-standing belief,” which, he said, was “based on studies and evidence that people have presented to him,” according to CBS News.

“The president does believe that. He has stated that before. I think he’s stated his concerns of voter fraud and people voting illegally during the campaign,” Spicer said. “He continues to maintain that belief based on studies and evidence that people have presented to him.”

When pressed on the president’s claim, citing no evidence that millions of people voted illegally, on how he could be comfortable with the results with such widespread voter fraud, Spicer said “he won very handily … he’s very comfortable with his win.”

“He was having a discussion with some folks, and mentioned something in passing, which has been a long-standing belief that he’s maintained. This isn’t the first time you’ve heard this concern of his.”

Whether the alleged voter fraud was a result of illegal ballots or illegal immigrants was not clear despite CBS News’ Margaret Brennan asking Spicer.

“We’ll see where we go from here but right now the focus that the president has is on putting Americans back to work,” Spicer said. “It was a comment he made on a long-standing belief.”