Police Want Feedback On Use Of Force Policy

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Police Department wants feedback to changes in its use of force policy in the first of three community meetings on Tuesday.

The policy changes come after demand from Denver residents to change traditional policing techniques.

Denver Police Chief Robert White said the new decision-making model includes a threshold of whether to apply force, such as when it’s necessary to shoot at a moving vehicle.

The department is accepting emails about the latest draft of the policy through Feb. 4.

The new policy urges officers to think critically about whether physical force is needed in a situation. It urges them to keep a safe distance, consider other resources and wait for back-up when encountering a suspect.

The Denver Police Department is also hosting three community meetings open to the public.

The first meeting is from 5-8 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver located at 3333 Holly Street, a second meeting is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 28 at Elevate Denver Church located at 2205 W. 30th Avenue and the final community meeting will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 4 at the Red Shield Community Center located at 2915 N. High Street.

DPD would like public input on the policy and everyone is encouraged to read the draft.