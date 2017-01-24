Mesa Verde Shuts Down Due To Snow

January 24, 2017 10:48 AM
Filed Under: La Plata County, Mesa Verde National Park

MESA VERDE NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Mesa Verde National Park says they are closed Tuesday due to the snow.

The park was also closed on Saturday because of the conditions.

“Although the snow plows did a fantastic job clearing the road after the weekend storm, another one came in last night and is still snowing hard in many areas of the park,” they posted on their Facebook page Tuesday.

“The plows continue to clear, but road conditions are again hazardous, just think how wonderful the park’s winter trails will be for those who enjoy snowshoeing and cross country skiing.”

CBS4 Meteorologist Ashton Altieri says confirms Durango has so far seen nearly 30 inches of snow this season, and is expecting another one to five inches Tuesday.

 

