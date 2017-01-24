Losing Streak Has Avalanche’s MacKinnon ‘Stressed All The Time’

January 24, 2017 9:37 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Avalanche, Nathan MacKinnon

DENVER (CBS4) – After being defeated by the Sharks Monday night, the Avalanche have lost six games in a row. Colorado is currently in the midst of its fourth losing streak of five or more games this season, and the team is out of answers when it comes to what has gone so wrong this year.

For Nathan MacKinnon, the team’s only All Star who signed a 7-year, $44 million contract last summer, this is his hardest year on the Avalanche so far.

Nathan MacKinnon (credit: CBS)

“Losing takes a toll on you. Obviously we’re blessed to play this game and we’re fortunate, but losing feels like when you’re a kid when you lose. It sucks. You don’t wake up happy. You go to sleep worrying about things. You’re stressed all the time. It doesn’t sit well with any of us,” the 21-year-old forward said. “It’s been a tough year for sure.”

Nathan MacKinnon (credit: CBS)

It’s hard to blame the team’s problems on one thing. MacKinnon told CBS4 recently it could be that “our chemistry is off or we’re not meshing well together.”

“I don’t have a pinpoint answer for sure,” he said.

MacKinnon said one thing the losses can’t be blamed on is a lack of desire.

Nathan MacKinnon (credit: CBS)

“The bad part is we have a really great group. We’re all friends and we want to win together and figure this thing out.”

The Avalanche recently traded veteran Cody McLeod, and Matt Duchene and Gabriel Landeskog have been mentioned in recent trade rumors. General Manager Joe Sakic said he considers MacKinnon on a short list of players he wouldn’t consider trading.

“Personally, I’d rather stay here than be traded to a first place team,” MacKinnon said. “I want to get through this, and I think everybody does. It sucks to see guys traded but that’s what happens when you lose.”

