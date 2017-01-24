Latest Forecast: Colder Today, Chance For Light Snow Through This Evening

January 24, 2017 7:25 AM
By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front will cause temperatures to stay 20 degrees colder on Tuesday compared to Monday. Light snow is also possible in the metro area but any accumulation will be limited to 1″ or less.

Most of the snow in Colorado on Tuesday will be confined to the mountains were Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories continue through at least Tuesday evening. Most mountain areas will see 1-5 inches of additional accumulation on Tuesday but up to 8″ of additional snow is possible in the mountains surrounding around Vail and Aspen.

The storm responsible for the snow will depart the region on Wednesday but a strong northwesterly flow below the system will keep temperatures chilly through Friday. The coldest weather in more than 2 weeks will impact the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas with highs in the 30s and overnight lows in the single digits and teens.

A chance for snow will continue in the mountains on Wednesday as dry weather returns to the lower elevations. Drier weather will return to the mountains starting Wednesday night and it should remain mainly dry in the high country through the weekend.

Denver will experience a slow warming trend starting Saturday with highs in the 40s. Then 50s could return by early next week.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

