Free Snowcat Skiing Begins Wednesday At Loveland Ski Area

January 24, 2017 3:03 PM
Filed Under: Loveland Ridge Cat, Loveland Ski Area, Meteorologist Chris Spears

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Call it a true Colorado adventure!

‘The Loveland Ridge Cat’ will make it’s first laps of the season starting on January 25, taking passengers along the rugged terrain of the Continental Divide.

(credit: Loveland Ski Area)

(credit: Loveland Ski Area)

“Take in the amazing 360 degree views as you are whisked along the North side of The Ridge in the comfort of our 18 passenger snowcat,” said Dustin Schaefer with Loveland Ski Area.

The ‘cat’ offers access to several runs including Field of Dreams, Velvet Hammer, Tickler, Marmot and 13,010 when conditions permit.

(credit: Loveland Ski Area)

(credit: Loveland Ski Area)

Riders are required to have a valid season pass or lift ticket in addition to a Ridge Cat Pass which is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, including times of operation, click here.

(credit: Loveland Ski Area)

(credit: Loveland Ski Area)

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

