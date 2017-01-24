Driver Arrested, Accused Of Road Rage

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A driver accused of road rage and pointing a gun at another driver has been arrested.

Jeff Lords is accused of pointing the gun at another driver on Monday along Interstate 25 near Johnstown.

Police say Lords, 39, was driving a silver KIA on I-25 and pointed a handgun at another motorist in an apparent road rage incident. That incident started near mile marker 242 in the northbound lanes of I-25 near Mead.

Deputies arrested Lords a short time later at mile marker 252 near Johnstown. He is facing charges of DUI, prohibited use of a weapon and felony menacing.